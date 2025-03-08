North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects "nuclear-powered submarine" project

Seoul, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine , state media reported Saturday, saying that "radically" boosting the navy was a key part of Pyongyang's defensive strategy.

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on Saturday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) inspecting a shipbuilding project at a major shipyard at an undisclosed location in North Korea. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Kim visited shipyards focused on building warships, the Korean Central News Agency reported, without giving details of the exact date or location of the inspection.

Kim "learned about the building of a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine," the report said, which was one of Kim's key military goals on a laundry list of high tech weaponry unveiled at a previous party congress.

The report is likely referring to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles, Yonhap news agency reported, adding this was the first time the nuclear-armed North had revealed construction of a ballistic missile submarine.

Kim said the country's "sea defence capability... will be fully displayed in any necessary waters without limitation," KCNA said.

"The development of the naval force into an elite and nuclear-armed force constitutes an important content in the strategy for the development of the national defence," it added.

In 2023, North Korean state media reported on the launch of the country's first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" – although the South Korean military said at the time that the vessel might not be operational.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a US-based think tank, North Korea is estimated to have between 64 and 86 submarines, one of the world's largest fleets.

However, experts doubt if all of them are operational given their age, according to NTI.