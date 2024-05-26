North Korea warns of "dangerous consequences" amid US and Seoul spying accusations

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Sunday accused the US and South Korea of conducting more aerial espionage around the peninsula, warning it would take "immediate action" if its sovereignty was breached.

North Korea has accused the US and South Korea of engaging in espionage activities "at a level beyond the wartime situation." © 123rf/luzitanija

America has deployed dozens of military planes "in air espionage against the DPRK from May 13 to 24," the North's vice defense minister Kim Kang Il said in a statement, referring to his country by its official name.



The espionage activities observed over the 12-day time frame were "at a level beyond the wartime situation," he said in the statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"Such hostile military espionage, together with various military drills, has become the root cause of ever-escalating regional military tensions," he added.

The official also lashed out at the South Korean navy for what he called "enemy intrusion across our maritime border," claiming such acts were conducted under the guise of "mobile patrols."