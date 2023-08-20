North Korean hackers launch "email attacks" ahead of US-South Korea drills

Seoul, South Korea - Suspected North Korean hackers have attempted an attack targeting a major joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington that starts on Monday, South Korean police said.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises between South Korea and the US were reportedly targeted by North Korean hackers. © 123RF/3dgenerator

South Korea and the US will kick off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills on Monday through August 31.



Pyongyang views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

The hackers – believed to be linked to a North Korean group dubbed Kimsuky – carried out "continuous malicious email attacks" on South Korean contractors working at the allies' combined exercise war simulation center, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said in a statement on Sunday.

"Police investigation confirms that North Korean hacking group was responsible for the attack," it said in a statement, adding that military-related information was not stolen.