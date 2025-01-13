North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia told to blow themselves up, Seoul claims

Seoul, South Korea - North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine have been told to kill themselves to avoid capture, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday, citing information from Seoul's spy agency.

North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia have been reportedly told to kill themselves rather than be taken captive. © IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress

"The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has reportedly expanded to include the Kursk region, with estimates suggesting that casualties among North Korean forces have surpassed 3,000," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.

This includes "approximately 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries," Lee said.

The soldiers, reportedly from North Korea's elite Storm Corps, have allegedly been ordered to take extreme measures to avoid being taken prisoner.

"Notably, memos found on deceased soldiers indicate that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture," he said.

He added that some of the soldiers had been granted "amnesty" or wanted to join North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, hoping to improve their lot by fighting.

One North Korean soldier who was about to be captured shouted "General Kim Jong-un" and attempted to detonate a grenade, Lee said, adding that he was shot and killed.

The NIS analysis also revealed that the North Korean soldiers have "a lack of understanding of modern warfare," and are being used by Russia in a manner leading to "the high number of casualties," the lawmaker claimed.