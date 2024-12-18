North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine suffer heavy casualties, US official claims

Kursk, Russia - North Korean forces have suffered "several hundred" casualties fighting against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, a senior US military official claimed Tuesday.

North Korean troops, footage of whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X, have reportedly suffered hundreds of casualties fighting against Ukraine's forces in Russia. © IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia's war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

"Several hundred casualties is our latest estimate that the DPRK has suffered," the official said on condition of anonymity.

This "would include everything from... light wounds up to being KIA (killed in action)," the official claimed, with soldiers of "all ranks" among the casualties.

"These are not battle-hardened troops. They haven't been in combat before," the official said, which explains "why they have been suffering the casualties that they have at the hands of the Ukrainians."

The comments, echoing similar statements made by Ukrainian officials, came after Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia has used North Korean troops at the heart of an "intensive offensive" in Kursk over several days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also posted footage on X claiming to show North Korean soldiers on the battlefield.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their military ties since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A landmark defense pact between Pyongyang and Moscow signed in June came into force earlier this month.