Machado ally Juan Pablo Guanipa released from jail in Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela - An opposition figure close to Venezuela 's Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado was freed from jail on Sunday, one month after authorities began releasing political prisoners following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

Juan Pablo Guanipa (r.), an opposition figure close to Venezuela's Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado, was freed from jail on Sunday. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

Juan Pablo Guanipa (61), a former vice president of the National Assembly, appeared in a video posted on his X account, showing what looked like his release papers.

"Here we are, being released after a year-and-a-half," Guanipa said in the video, adding that he had spent "ten months in hiding, almost nine months detained here" in Caracas.

"There is much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth as our guide," he added.

Earlier, his son, Ramon Guanipa wrote on X that after a year-and-a-half apart, "our entire family will be able to hug one another again soon."

Juan Pablo Guanipa was arrested in May 2025, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to undermine elections – a vote that was condemned as fraudulent by the opposition and much of the international community.

He was charged with terrorism, money laundering, and incitement to violence and hatred.

The opposition figure had been in hiding prior to his arrest. He was last seen in public in January 2025, when he accompanied Machado to an anti-Maduro rally.

Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela, celebrated Guanipa's release on Sunday.