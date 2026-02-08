Machado ally Juan Pablo Guanipa released from jail in Venezuela
Caracas, Venezuela - An opposition figure close to Venezuela's Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Corina Machado was freed from jail on Sunday, one month after authorities began releasing political prisoners following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro.
Juan Pablo Guanipa (61), a former vice president of the National Assembly, appeared in a video posted on his X account, showing what looked like his release papers.
"Here we are, being released after a year-and-a-half," Guanipa said in the video, adding that he had spent "ten months in hiding, almost nine months detained here" in Caracas.
"There is much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth as our guide," he added.
Earlier, his son, Ramon Guanipa wrote on X that after a year-and-a-half apart, "our entire family will be able to hug one another again soon."
Juan Pablo Guanipa was arrested in May 2025, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to undermine elections – a vote that was condemned as fraudulent by the opposition and much of the international community.
He was charged with terrorism, money laundering, and incitement to violence and hatred.
The opposition figure had been in hiding prior to his arrest. He was last seen in public in January 2025, when he accompanied Machado to an anti-Maduro rally.
Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela, celebrated Guanipa's release on Sunday.
Machado calls for all political prisoners to be free
"My dear Juan Pablo, counting down the minutes until I can hug you! You are a hero, and history will ALWAYS recognize it. Freedom for ALL political prisoners!!" she wrote on X.
Following Maduro's toppling by US forces on January 3 in a deadly military operation, authorities began slowly releasing political prisoners. Rights groups estimate that around 700 people are still waiting to be freed.
"There are still hundreds of Venezuelans unjustly imprisoned," wrote Ramon Guanipa when he confirmed his father's release.
"We demand the immediate, full, and unconditional release of ALL political prisoners."
Lawmakers last week gave their initial backing to a draft amnesty covering the types of crimes used to lock up dissidents during 27 years of socialist rule.
But Venezuela's largest opposition coalition on Friday denounced "serious omissions" in the amnesty measures.
Meanwhile, relatives of prisoners are growing increasingly impatient for their loved ones to be freed.
Acting president Delcy Rodriguez, former deputy to Maduro, is pushing the amnesty bill as a milestone on the path to reconciliation.
Rodriguez took power in Venezuela with the blessing of President Donald Trump, who is eying US access to what are the world's largest proven oil reserves.
As part of its reforms, Rodriguez's government has taken steps towards opening up the oil industry and restoring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed by Maduro in 2019.
Cover photo: Pedro MATTEY / AFP