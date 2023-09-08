North Korea's claim of new nuclear attack submarine met with doubt

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea said on Friday it had launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" and that ruler Kim Jong Un oversaw the deployment, but the South quickly suggested Pyongyang was exaggerating the warship's capabilities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends what state media report was a launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine. © KCNA via REUTERS

The launch ceremony, held on Wednesday, "heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force," the North's state-controlled KCNA news agency reported.



Arming the navy with nuclear weapons was "an urgent task of the times," Kim was quoted as saying during his speech at the ceremony.

It remained unclear how many missiles the new submarine could carry and fire. Photos showed 10 launch tube hatches that could be used for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), according to reports from South Korean media.

North Korea has tested such missiles several times in the past, despite UN resolution prohibiting the launches.

Depending on the design, such rockets can be equipped with nuclear warheads, making SLBMs of particular strategic value.

The sub would "perform its combat mission as one of [the] core underwater offensive means of the naval force" of North Korea, KCNA said.