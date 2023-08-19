US, Japan, and South Korea strike new security agreement at "historic summit"

Washington DC - The US, Japan, and South Korea deepened their security cooperation at what was dubbed a "historic summit" by the White House on Friday, with China high on the agenda.

From l. to r.: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, agreed to deepen their countries' security cooperation. © REUTERS

The three leaders, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, agreed on a host of security assurances.



Along with the duty to consult with each other in security crises, the leaders agreed on an emergency hotline between Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul, according to the White House.

They also came up with an early warning system for possible problems in supply chains and agreed to meet annually from now on.

Biden added at a press conference after the summit that the leaders agreed to carry out annual shared military exercises.

The leaders of the three powers convened at the Camp David presidential retreat – a venue that is historically only used for top-level meetings. The White House said the meeting marked "a new era of trilateral partnership."

It was the first time during his tenure that Biden used the venue for a summit and also the first "stand-alone" meeting between the three governments, according to the White House.