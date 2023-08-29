North Korea's Kim Jong-un blasts US and warns of nuclear war risk

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un has accused the US of making the waters surrounding the peninsula "unstable" with its joint military exercises with South Korea, increasing the risk of a nuclear war.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un said the US is raising the risk of nuclear war through its military drills on the Korean peninsula. © via REUTERS

In a speech to mark North Korea's Navy Day, Kim said that "the reckless confrontational moves" of the US and "other hostile forces" turned the waters around the Korean Peninsula "into the world's biggest war hardware concentration spot, the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," as reported by state-controlled media on Tuesday.



Kim also decried a recent announcement by "the gang bosses" of the US, Japan and South Korea of regular joint military exercises.

The North Korean ruler said the situation requires his country's naval force to be strengthened and prepared "to break the enemy's will for war in contingency."

At a tripartite summit earlier in August at Camp David near Washington DC, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to significantly strengthen their security cooperation.