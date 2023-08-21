North Korea launches cruise missile tests ahead of US-South Korea military drills

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has overseen the launch of strategic cruise missiles as part of a drill, state-controlled media reported on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a strategic cruise missile test aboard a navy warship in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on August 21, 2023. © KCNA via REUTERS

Kim watched seamen staging the drill during a visit to a naval unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



The launches from a patrol ship were successful and were carried "without even an error," according to the report.

The test aimed at making "the seamen skilled at carrying out the attack mission in actual war."

South Korean Yonhap news agency said that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff suggested many parts of the North's announcement were "exaggerated and different from facts."

Observers see the test as a response to joint military exercises by South Korea and the United States, which were scheduled to kick off a major 11-day summer maneuver on Monday.

The purpose of the exercises is to strengthen the alliance's defense and response capabilities. North Korea regularly accuses the two countries of using their exercises to prepare for an attack – something Seoul and Washington deny.