Seoul to resume loudspeaker propaganda against North Korea amid fears of armed conflict

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea announced Sunday that it would resume loudspeaker propaganda campaigns against North Korea , after Pyongyang sent a fresh barrage of trash-filled balloons across the border.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (l.) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are at odds over trash balloons and propaganda broadcast over the border. © Collage: Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS & KCNA via REUTERS

"We will install loudspeakers against North Korea today and carry out the broadcast," the president's office said in a statement.



It added that "the responsibility for the escalation of tension between the two Koreas will be entirely up to the North."

North Korea sent more than 300 trash-filled balloons across the border in a fresh blitz starting Saturday, Seoul's military said, with the president's office saying this had forced it to take "corresponding measures."

"Although the measures we are taking may be difficult for the North Korean regime to endure, they will deliver messages of light and hope to the North Korean military and citizens," it added.

In recent weeks, activists in the South have floated dozens of balloons bearing K-pop, dollar bills, and anti-Kim Jong Un propaganda northwards, infuriating Pyongyang which has retaliated in kind.

Pyongyang sent nearly a thousand balloons carrying cigarette butts and toilet paper across the border late May and early June, before calling off its campaign. It restarted Saturday in response to new launches last week by the activists, which Seoul's government is almost entirely legally powerless to prevent.

The Seoul city government, as well as officials in surrounding Gyeonggi province, sent out a text alert to residents on Saturday, warning about the new balloons.

"North Korea is making another low-class provocation with trash balloons against our civilian areas," wrote Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon in a Facebook post.

Seoul's military said an "analysis shows there were no substances that were harmful to safety," with the latest batch of balloons containing waste paper and plastic – but it warned the public to stay away and report any balloons to authorities.