South Korea recovers wreckage that could hold clues about North Korea's nuclear capabilities

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea's military on Friday said it has recovered a large piece of wreckage from a North Korean missile, about two weeks after it crashed.

The piece was believed to be the second stage of a rocket carrying a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite which failed to launch at the end of May.



The cylindrical piece of wreckage was pulled from the Yellow Sea on Thursday evening, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

According to reports from South Korean broadcasters, the 40 foot-long piece was to be brought ashore to a naval base for joint analysis with US experts.

South Korea hopes the investigation will provide further clues about the status of North Korea's missile development. Space and long-range missiles are largely based on the same technology.