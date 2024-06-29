Washington condemns North Korea for sanctions-busting arms sales to Russia

New York, New York - Washington and its allies challenged North Korea at the United Nations on Friday over claims Pyongyang is breaching arms control measures by supplying weapons to Russia to use in its war in Ukraine .

Washington's deputy envoy to the UN Robert Wood hit out at what he said were "unlawful arms transfers from the DPRK (North Korea) to Russia" as the two sides forge ever closer ties.



"We condemn in the strongest possible terms, those unlawful transfers, which have significantly contributed to Russia's ability to conduct its war against Ukraine," Wood said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

The supply of arms and munitions by North Korea violates Security Council resolutions on the issue from 2006, 2009, and 2016, he said.

Jonah Leff, executive director at Conflict Armament Research which tracks the use of weapons in war, told the Security Council that CAR had found evidence of North Korean ballistic missile use in Ukraine – in breach of sanctions.

"A CAR field investigation team physically documented the remnants of a ballistic missile that struck Kharkiv on January 2, 2024," that he said investigators concluded was North Korean-made "based on several unique features."

Leff said identical missiles had also struck Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia earlier this year.