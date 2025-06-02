Over a million Hajj pilgrims gather in Mecca amid scorching temperatures

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - More than a million Muslim pilgrims poured into the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual hajj, with authorities vowing to hold a safer pilgrimage amid searing desert heat and a massive crackdown on unregistered visitors.

Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 2, 2025. © Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Officials have beefed up heat mitigation measures hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's hajj, which saw 1,301 pilgrims die as temperatures reached 125.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures were forecast to exceed 104 degrees this week as one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings starts on Wednesday.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.

As of Friday, more than 1.3 million pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia for the multi-day pilgrimage, according to officials.

This year, authorities have mobilized more than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials, doubling their efforts against heat-related illness following the lethal heatwave of 2024.

Shaded areas have been expanded by 12 acres, thousands more medics will be on standby, and more than 400 cooling units will be deployed, Saudi Arabia's hajj minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told AFP last week.

On Monday, the health ministry said 44 cases of heatstroke had already been treated.

The latest artificial intelligence technology will also help monitor the flood of data and footage, including video from a new fleet of drones, from across Mecca to better manage the mammoth crowds.