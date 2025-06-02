Iran demands "guarantee" US will lift sanctions in nuclear talks

Tehran, Iran - Iran urged the US on Monday to provide a formal guarantee that it will lift sanctions in ongoing talks on the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

Iran is urging the US government to provide a formal guarantee it will lift sanctions in the event of a nuclear deal. © IMAGO / Zoonar

"We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference in Tehran.

"So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue," he added.

Baqaei's remarks come a day after a report by the UN agency showed Iran has stepped up production of uranium enriched up to 60% – close to the roughly 90% level needed for atomic weapons.

The US envoy in the nuclear talks said last month that the administration of President Donald Trump would oppose any enrichment.

"An enrichment programme can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That's our red line. No enrichment," Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News.

Iran has vowed to keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" on its nuclear program.

The US has sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal that the White House called "acceptable" and in its "best interest" to accept, media outlets reported on Saturday.

The New York Times, citing officials familiar with the diplomatic exchanges, said the proposal calls on Iran to stop all enrichment and suggests creating a regional grouping to produce nuclear power.