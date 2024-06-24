Saudi Arabia releases alarming Hajj death toll from extreme heat

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia says that 1,301 Muslim pilgrims died in the annual Hajj pilgrimage that ended earlier in June amid extreme heat.

Muslim pilgrims use umbrellas to shade themselves from the sun as they arrive at the base of Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. © FADEL SENNA / AFP

Some 83% of the fatalities were unregistered pilgrims, Saudi Health Minister Fahd al-Jalajel said on Sunday without providing a breakdown of their nationalities.



The temperature in the Saudi city of Mecca and other nearby holy sites hovered around 122 degrees Fahrenheit through Tuesday's final pilgrimage day.

"The unregistered pilgrims walked for long distances under the sun without a shelter and rest. A number of them were elderly and some others had chronic diseases," al-Jalajel told the Saudi state television al-Ekhbariya.

The official said the dead had no identification cards, a matter that required time to identify them and contact their families.

Several Arab governments said most of the pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, were not registered and had traveled on tourist visas, not the required Hajj visas, which made it harder to find them or determine their actual numbers.

Unregistered pilgrims usually have no access to accommodation and transportation services.