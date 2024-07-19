Pakistan arrests "close associate" of Al-Qaeda's Osama Bin Laden

Lahore, Pakistan - Pakistani authorities said Friday they had arrested a "close associate" of Al-Qaeda founder and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks Osama Bin Laden.

Pakistan announced it has arrested Amin Ul-Haq, a "close associate" of Osama Bin Laden (stock image). © 123rf/serezniy

Counter-terrorism officials in the most populous province of Punjab swooped in on Amin Ul-Haq in the city of Gujrat, accusing him of planning "sabotage activities" and seeking to "target important installations" in the country.



"The arrest of Amin Ul-Haq is a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Pakistan and worldwide," a statement from Punjab's Counter Terrorism Department said.

He was listed by the US, the European Union, and the United Nations as an associate of Al-Qaeda and Bin Laden, the head of Punjab's counter-terrorism department, Usman Akram Gonadal, said in a press conference.

"He resurfaced after the withdrawal of western NATO forces (from Afghanistan). He visited Afghanistan in August and he began his efforts to reorganize Al-Qaeda."

US troops backed by NATO toppled the Taliban's first regime in 2001 with the stated goal of dismantling Al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks.

Bin Laden was later discovered living in Pakistan and shot dead in a nighttime US operation in 2011.