Penguin-filled island hit by Trump tariffs have no trade – but plenty of wilderness

Sydney, Australia - A pair of sub- Antarctic volcanic islands unexpectedly hit by Donald Trump 's sweeping tariffs may be the world's most inhospitable spot for international trade.

A pair of sub-Antarctic volcanic islands unexpectedly hit by Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs may be the world's most inhospitable spot for international trade. © Fred BELTON / AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION / AFP

When Australia's remote, uninhabited outposts were slugged with US levies, memes of their best-known residents – king penguins – exploded on social media.

In fact, scientists say there is a lot more than penguins to the Heard and McDonald Islands territory, home to volcanoes and an "amazing" array of sea birds, elephant seals, mosses, grasses and herbs.

Even for hardened researchers, however, the islands, which lie 2,500 miles southwest of mainland Australia, are fearsomely wild.

They are not conducive to creating an industry for trade, nor for countries re-exporting goods to the US in search of a tariff loophole.

No human is known to have set foot there since 2016, and access is allowed only with permission from the Australian government.

"There is no infrastructure or commercial industry of any sort on land," said Justine Shaw, a researcher who camped on Heard Island for two months in 2003.

There is no port, no runway.