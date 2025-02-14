Pope Francis hospitalized in latest health scare

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis, the latest in a series of health problems for the 88-year-old pontiff.

Francis, who has been breathless in recent days and has delegated officials to read his speeches, held his morning meetings as planned before heading to Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said.

He was hospitalized for "some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in a hospital setting," it said.

Two audiences due to be held by the pope on Saturday and Monday were later canceled, while a cardinal will lead mass on Sunday in Francis's place.

The Argentine pontiff, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, will be staying at the Gemelli in a suite used exclusively by popes, which has its own chapel.

A well-wisher left a candle bearing a picture of Pope Francis at the base of the statue of Pope John Paul II at the hospital entrance.

Italian media reported that the pontiff was admitted after failing to recover following weeks of illness and said he may be in the hospital for several days.

The pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has asked aides several times in recent days to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.