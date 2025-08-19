Brazil's top court rules on applicability of US laws to its territory after sanctions on judge

Brasilia, Brazil - Brazil 's Supreme Court ruled on Monday that foreign legislation did not have jurisdiction in its country, after the US used a law to sanction a judge on the court.

A sculpture is pictured at the entrance of the Brazilian Supreme Court building where the courtrooms are located in Brasilia. © Evaristo SA / AFP

Washington used the Magnitsky Act, a US law which provides for sanctions against individuals accused of human rights violations around the globe, to impose restrictions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is presiding over the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro's alleged coup plot.

Moraes is also the judge which banned the social network X, formerly Twitter, in Brazil last year.

"Judge Flavio Dino, of the Federal Supreme Court, suspended the effectiveness of judicial decisions, laws, decrees, and executive orders of foreign nations in our country," Brazil's high court said in a statement.

According to the Constitution of Brazil, foreign court decisions "can only be enforced in Brazil upon approval or in compliance with international judicial cooperation mechanisms," the court said.

Dino said this same principle applied to recent decisions from UK court rulings made against the Brazilian Mining Association (Ibram) for the Mariana and Brumadinho dam disasters.