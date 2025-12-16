Sudan general says he is ready to talk to Trump in pursuit of peace

Port Sudan, Sudan - Sudan 's de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is ready to work with US President Donald Trump to end the brutal war in his country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry released a statement after the army chief visited Riyadh as a guest of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who recently presented Trump with a proposed Sudan peace plan during a Washington visit.



According to Sudan's statement, Burhan hailed Trump's "determination to engage in efforts to achieve peace and end the war in the country, with the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"He affirmed Sudan's keenness to work with President Trump, his secretary of state, and his envoy for peace in Sudan to achieve this unquestionably noble goal," it said, referring to Marco Rubio and US envoy Massad Boulos.

International peace efforts led by mediators from the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been at a standstill since Burhan rejected Boulos' last suggested framework.

The general accused the mediators of taking sides and notably to have adopted talking points from the UAE, who is accused of arming and supporting his foes in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UAE regularly denies sending weapons, fuel, and men to the RSF, despite evidence from independent investigations and international reports.

The RSF says it supports the international ceasefire plan, but heavy fighting continues, notably in the southern region of Kordofan.

For the moment, no new date has been announced for talks, neither under the US-led mediators nor a parallel United Nations' led effort.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a war pitting the army, which controls the north and east of the country, against the RSF, dominant in the west and certain areas of the south.