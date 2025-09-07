Pope Leo to canonize Catholic teen as first millennial saint

Vatican City - Tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected at the Vatican Sunday for the canonization of an Italian teenager dubbed "God's Influencer" for his efforts to spread the Catholic faith online.

Pope Leo XIV presides over Holy Mass and canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 7, 2025. © Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 aged 15, will be made the first millennial saint by Pope Leo XIV in a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Square.

The teenager's body, dressed in jeans and a pair of Nike trainers, lies in a glass-walled tomb in Assisi, visited by hundreds of thousands of people a year.

The canonization of the so-called "cyber-apostle" was initially set for April but postponed when Pope Francis died. It will be US-born Pope Leo's first such ceremony.

Among the crowds expected at the Vatican for the mass, which begins at 10:00 AM, are over 800 people traveling to Rome on a special train from Assisi.

The mass will also be watched by faithful on giant screens in Assisi, a medieval city and pilgrimage site in the central region of Umbria.

"I know that many will come, many will follow on television – many came already for April 27. And I'm sure that Carlo thanks them," said his mother, Antonia Salzano.

In a video published by the Assisi diocese on Saturday, she said her son was proof that "we are all called to be saints... everyone is special."

A large tapestry featuring a photograph of the saint-to-be hung on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica ahead of the ceremony.