Russia gleefully embraces Trump's latest ominous comments on Ukraine and Europe

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump for his latest attacks on Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov (l.) said Russia broadly agreed with US President Donald Trump's views on the Ukraine war. © Collage: REUTERS

In an interview with Politico, Trump called European leaders "weak," said Russia would win its war on Ukraine, and urged Zelensky to hold elections.

"In many ways, on the subject of NATO membership, on the subject of territories, on the subjects of how Ukraine is losing land, it is in tune with our understanding," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, on Wednesday.

He called Trump's comments "very important".

The Republican said Russia has a stronger negotiating position in talks to end the war because of the size of the country, and said that Ukraine would never join NATO.

Following the interview, Zelensky said he was ready to hold new elections in Ukraine provided security would be assured.

Moscow's offensive – which prompted Kyiv to introduce martial law – has made holding elections in the country impossible under Ukrainian law.

Russia has long called for Zelensky's removal and considers him an "illegitimate" leader.

"We will see how the events will unfold," Peskov said of Zelensky's announcement.

The US has intensified its talks with both Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict, but Trump's escalation in hostility towards Europe have sparked alarm.