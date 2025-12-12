US and Japan stage show of force against China despite Trump's "good" relationship with Xi

Tokyo, Japan - The US and Japan held joint exercises in a massive show of force against China even as the White House insisted that President Donald Trump has a good relationship his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The US and Japan held joint air exercises in a show of force against Beijing days after a Japanese plan was jammed by Chinese radar. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

The Japanese joint chiefs of staff said that Wednesday's exercise with the US Air Force was conducted in "an increasingly severe security environment surrounding our country."

Tokyo alleged on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers flew from the Sea of Japan to rendezvous with two Chinese H-6 bombers in the East China Sea. They then proceeded to conduct a flight around Japan.

In response, Japan said that it had scrambled fighter jets and on Thursday stated that Tokyo had "confirmed the strong resolve of Japan and the United States not to allow any unilateral change of the status quo by force."

In a separate statement it said that the "tactical exercises" involved two US B52 bombers, three Japanese F-35 fighter jets, and three Japanese F-15s.

Last week, Chinese military aircraft reportedly locked their radar onto a Japanese fighter jet, forcing it to take evasive maneuvers.

The incident sparked outrage from China, which denied that it had occurred, and spurred a strong response from the US, whose State Department said that "China's actions are not conducive to regional peace and stability."

"The US-Japan Alliance is stronger and more united than ever," a State Department spokesperson told the AFP. "Our commitment to our ally Japan is unwavering, and we are in close contact on this and other issues."