Pope Leo XIV: How Trump, Putin, and more world leaders reacted to his election

World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost – now known as Pope Leo XIV – as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Vatican City - World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. © HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV, is the first pope from the US. President Donald Trump was quick to congratulate the new pontiff, calling his election "a great honor" for the US. "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," the president wrote. World India and Pakistan exchange deadly fire in worst flare-up of conflict for decades "I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" Here are more reactions to the pope's election from leaders across the globe:

Colombia

"I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It's time for them to organize," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Israel

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Russia

"I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany

"Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Spain

"May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Poland

"Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds – in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world," said Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catholic.

EU

"We wish that his pontificate be guided by wisdom and strength, as he leads the Catholic community and inspires the world through his commitment to peace and dialogue," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, whose country has the world's second-largest Catholic population, also congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election. Sheinbaum said she shared the pontiff's "humanist" values "in favor of world peace and prosperity."

UK

The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the Church and in the world," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. "Pope Leo is the first American Pope. This is a momentous moment."

France

"A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful," French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media. "To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."

Italy

"In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia of Benedictions are a powerful call to peace, brotherhood and responsibility," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on X, referring to the American's inaugural address on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Leo XIV and said he hoped the Vatican would maintain "moral and spiritual support" under his leadership.