Power restored to most of Puerto Rico after major New Year's Eve outage

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Power was restored to most of Puerto Rico Wednesday after a major blackout plunged the island into darkness on New Year's Eve.

Power and communication lines are seen on a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. © Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP

Electricity supply had been restored to at least 1.44 million customers, or 98.3% of those affected, by noon local time, according to Luma Energy.

The power company said preliminary findings indicated a fault in an underground cable may have been the cause of the outage, although investigations continue.

The US took control of Puerto Rico, a Spanish-speaking archipelago, in 1898. The island's latest infrastructure issues, exacerbated by the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017, come as many residents continue to seek greater control or independence.

The utility company said power had been restored to both of the capital San Juan's major airports, key water supply facilities, and at least 31 hospitals.

Spokesperson Jose Perez warned, however, that power cuts could continue to affect some areas "as the power plants reach their optimum level."