Alexei Navalny funeral draws huge crowds despite threats as anti-war chants ring out in Moscow

Moscow, Russia - Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was laid to rest on Friday in a Moscow cemetery where thousands of mourners had gathered, two weeks after he died in an Arctic prison .

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny drew large crowds who chanted tributes and anti-war slogans. © REUTERS

The anti-corruption campaigner, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent, was buried after a brief candle-lit funeral service in a nearby church.



The casket was left open in accordance with Russian Orthodox tradition but was quickly closed after the religious service where Navalny's parents could be seen.

At the cemetery, Navalny's coffin was lowered into the grave to the soundtrack of the film Terminator 2 which his spokeswoman said was the 47-year-old's favorite movie.

Navalny's death has been condemned by Western leaders, and his supporters have accused Putin of murder and of trying to prevent a dignified public burial.

The Kremlin, which has denied involvement and dismissed the accusations as "hysterical," warned against "unauthorized" protests around the funeral.

"We won't forget you!" and "Forgive us!" some mourners shouted, applauding as the coffin arrived for burial.

Thousands then filed past the grave to pay their last respects.

Nearby, a few hundred people could be heard shouting anti-war slogans.