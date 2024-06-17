Evan Gershkovich's closed-door Russian trial sets a date

Moscow, Russia - The closed-door trial against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia for alleged espionage is to begin on June 26, the regional court in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural federal district said on Monday.

© NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

"The trial will take place in camera," the court said in a statement, according to the Tass agency, meaning that the public will not be allowed to attend.



The US journalist was indicted for allegedly collecting information on the production and repair of defense technology last year on behalf of the CIA.

The target of the alleged espionage was the Uralvagonzavod company in the city of Nizhny Tagil in the Urals.

Gershkovich, his Wall Street Journal employers, and the US government strongly reject these accusations.

The Russian side has not made any evidence public in the proceedings to date.

The WSJ correspondent was first detained in Yekaterinburg in March 2023 during a research trip to the Ural region. He has been held in Russian custody awaiting trial ever since.