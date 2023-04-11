Journalist Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia deemed "wrongful" by Biden administration

Washington DC - Washington has officially classified the arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia as a "wrongful detention."

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since late March. © Moscow Times/Handout via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia" on Monday, US Department of State spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

"Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin's continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth," Patel added.

Gershkovich, who works for the Wall Street Journal, is being held by Russia for allegedly spying. He was arrested in late March by Russia's FSB intelligence service in Yekaterinburg.

With the "wrongful detention" determination, Gershkovich's case is raised from the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Blinken had previously said that, in his opinion, "there's no doubt that [Gershkovich is] being wrongfully detained by Russia."