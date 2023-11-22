Kremlin rejects review of pardons after "satanist" killer is freed

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Wednesday that it had not changed its policy of pardoning prisoners in exchange for fighting in Ukraine after local media reported a "satanist" killer had been released.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there will be no revisions to its pardon of a man sentenced to 20 years for the murder of four teens. © ILYA PITALEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Nikolai Ogolobyak (33) was sentenced to 20 years for the ritualistic murder of four teenagers in 2008. He was freed earlier this month after fighting in Ukraine, local media reported this week.

"Now everyone is studying the pardon lists very closely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"But I repeat once again, we are talking about certain conditions that are related to being on the front line," he said, adding, "There have been no revisions in this regard."

Ogolobyak and six other members of a self-proclaimed cult were handed lengthy jail terms for the gruesome murders, which took place in Russia's Yaroslavl region 15 years ago.

He would have been jailed until 2030 but was drafted into one of Russia's Storm-Z battalions for offenders and convicts after the conflict began, the 76.RU media outlet reported.

"After being wounded, he is disabled," Ogolobyak's father told the outlet.