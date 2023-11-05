Zelensky takes aim at "f**king terrorist Putin" as he refutes negotiation claims

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was "not ready" for talks with Russia unless its troops withdraw from his country, denying Western officials had suggested holding peace negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed the country is "not ready" to begin negotiations with Russia. © YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP

He was commenting on reports that US and European officials had spoken with his government about negotiations to end the war after a senior Ukrainian commander said the conflict was deadlocked.

"[The United States] know that I am not ready to speak with the terrorists because their word is nothing," Zelensky said in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.

"For today, I don't have any relations with the Russians, and they know my position," he said, adding: "They have to go out from our territory; only after that the world can switch on diplomacy."

He said the conflict had reached a "difficult situation" but again denied that it was deadlocked.