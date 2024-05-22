Pentagon claims Russia likely launched space weapon into orbit last week

Washington DC - The US has claimed that Russia launched what is likely a space weapon capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder announced on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the country was against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

Ryder added that the launch took place on May 16, and the Russian satellite is now in the same orbit as a US government satellite.



When asked whether the Russian satellite threatened the US satellite, Ryder said: "Well, it's a space defense weapon in the same orbit as a US government satellite."

American UN representative Robert Wood had previously expressed views similar to Ryder's.

The Pentagon stated that it is not the first time Russia has launched such space weapons, referring to 2019 and 2022.

A UN resolution tabled by Russia against an arms race in space failed in the UN Security Council on Monday.

The draft resolution received seven votes in favor, while seven countries, including the US, voted against it.

US representative Robert Wood accused Moscow of using manipulative tactics after Russia vetoed a US resolution against nuclear weapons in space last month.