Zelensky makes new proposal for temporary ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed suspending drone, cruise missile, and rocket attacks on civilian targets for at least 30 days in a truce with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to implement a 30-day pause on attacks on civilian targets in the war with Russia. © REUTERS

Zelensky made his suggestion as the Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin came to an end on Sunday.

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said of the truce proposal.

While he again complained of numerous violations of the 30-hour suspension of hostilities ordered by Putin himself on Saturday, he made it clear that there were opportunities for a limited ceasefire.

But he noted that "there were no air raid alerts today." He concluded: "Hence, this is a format of ceasefire that has been achieved and that is the easiest to extend."

In the war that has been going on for more than three years, Ukraine has been subjected to almost daily heavy airstrikes by Russia, which cause massive damage to energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Civilians are repeatedly killed or injured in the process.