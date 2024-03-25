Putin refuses to blame ISIS for Moscow shooting and insinuates Ukrainian link

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to blame the Islamic State (IS) for the recent Moscow attack despite a claim by the extremist group, instead insinuating a link to Ukraine in a possible bid to limit the responsibility of the Russian security services.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting addressing measures taken after the Friday Moscow attack via a video conference on Monday. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

IS claimed the attack Friday evening on the Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow that left at least 137 people dead, with Western governments also saying the extremist group appeared to be responsible.



In his latest comments on the attack Monday, Putin acknowledged that "radical Islamists" had carried out the attack but made a link with Ukraine over two years into Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

"The US... is trying to convince its satellites that there is not a Kyiv trace in the act of terror and that members of ISIS carried out the attack," Putin said in a security meeting.

"We know who carried out the attack. We want to know who the mastermind was," said Putin, repeating the allegation that the perpetrators tried to flee to Ukraine after the attack.

Ukraine has already vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Putin was always seeking to blame "someone else."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned Moscow against any "exploitation" of the attack, saying it would be "cynical and counterproductive for Russia to use this context to try and turn it against Ukraine."

He said it was a branch of Islamic State that "planned the attack and carried it out," adding this outfit had also plotted attacks in France.

In early March, the US reportedly warned Russia of a risk of an attack, a message Moscow appears to have batted away.