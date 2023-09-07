Russia calls US "inhuman" after controversial depleted uranium announcement

Washington DC - The US providing depleted uranium tank ammunition to Ukraine "is a clear sign of inhumanity," Russia 's embassy in Washington said Wednesday.

Russia criticized the US for announcing its intention to send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine. © STAN HONDA / AFP

The ammunition will be among more than $1 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine announced by the US during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv.



The 120-millimetre rounds are for M1 Abrams tanks that are expected to be delivered to Ukraine before the end of 2023.

The US decision "is a clear sign of inhumanity," the Russian embassy said on Telegram.

"Washington, obsessed with the idea of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia, is ready to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but to put a cross on the future generations."