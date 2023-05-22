Russia claims pro-Ukrainian "sabotage" group of Russian fighters invaded its territory

Belgorod, Russia - Moscow said Monday its troops were battling a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that infiltrated Russian territory in the Belgorod region.

Members of the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for an attack in the Russian region of Belgorod. © legionliberty.army

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the cross-border incursion, adding Moscow believed the attack was designed to "divert attention" from the situation in Bakhmut.



Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the security service was fighting a "sabotage" group that crossed over from Ukraine.

Gladkov said added that troops and members of the FSB security service were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy."

Members of the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a video released by a Telegram channel claiming to represent the group, a camouflaged spokesman, surrounded by armed men in fatigues, said: "Russia will be free!"

The group's Telegram channel said that two villages in the Belgorod region had been attacked.

Kyiv denied any involvement.