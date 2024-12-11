Russia claims Ukraine hit its territory with US-supplied missiles and vows retaliation

Moscow, Russia - Ukraine attacked an airfield in southern Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles early Wednesday, Moscow's military said, threatening it would respond with "appropriate measures."

Russia accused Ukraine of launching US-supplied ATACMS missiles into its territory on Wednesday (file photo). © Handout / South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff / AFP

Six Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) weapons were used in the attempted strike on a military airfield in Taganrog, a port city in Russia's southern Rostov region on the shores of the Azov Sea, according to the Russian defense ministry.

"Two of the missiles were shot down by the combat crew of the Pantsir air defense system, while the others were deflected by electronic warfare equipment," the ministry added.

It said no military personnel were hurt, but that falling shrapnel "slightly damaged" military vehicles and buildings nearby.

"This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered and appropriate measures will be taken," the ministry vowed.

Moscow reacted furiously after the Biden administration gave Ukraine permission to use the ATACMS long-range missiles last month.

The missile is made by arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin and has a top range of 190 miles.

On November 21, Russia launched an experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine for the first time, in what President Vladimir Putin called a response to Kyiv's use of long-range Western weapons.

Putin threatened to use the new weapon on Kyiv itself "(if) there were more strikes on Russian territory."