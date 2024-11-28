Putin reveals reason for massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities and makes hypersonic missile threat

Moscow, Russia - A massive aerial bombardment of Ukraine's energy facilities was in response to Kyiv striking Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

Moscow launched almost 200 missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's energy grid, with President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging "cluster munitions" were fired in what he called a "despicable escalation" almost three years into the war.

More than a million homes in western Ukraine were temporarily without power after the strikes as the country's energy operator announced emergency blackouts on Thursday.

"We carried out a comprehensive strike," Putin told allies during a visit to Kazakhstan several hours after the attack.

"It was a response to continued attacks on our territory by (US) ATACMS missiles," he said in the televised remarks. "As I have said repeatedly, there will always be a response from our side."

He said the Russian military command was selecting targets to hit in Ukraine, threatening that future strikes could target government buildings in Kyiv.

Putin also claimed Russia knew how many long-range weapons were given to Kyiv and where they were located.

But the Kremlin leader refrained from repeating his previous threat that Russia considered military targets in Western countries that supply weapons to Ukraine legitimate targets for possible Russian strikes.