Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as Ukraine begins offensive

Minsk, Belarus - Russia has begun deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the country's authoritarian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko, said on Thursday.

Russia has begun deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko stated the number of weapons and their storage locations had been decided.



But Lukashenko did not give details: "I will not talk about the number and the deployment," he added.

The Belarusian president said Putin made concrete decisions and signed a decree to that effect. According to earlier information, the weapons – which Belarusian soldiers have been trained to use – are to be stationed on the border with Poland.

Earlier, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak confirmed the long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian troops was under way.

"The counteroffensive has been going on for days," he said during an interview with Italian television on Wednesday evening.

The adviser went on to say that Ukraine did not want to attack Russian territory. Addressing the Italian journalist, he said: "We are using the weapons you gave us to destroy Russian positions in Moscow-occupied territories, Donbass and Crimea included."

If F-16 fighter jets were delivered, Ukraine's airspace could "finally" be closed, Podoliak said.