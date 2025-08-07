Kremlin issues update on timing of Trump-Putin meeting as Zelensky demands talks
Moscow, Russia - President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet for a summit as early as next week, the Kremlin said Thursday.
The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia's military assault on Ukraine.
"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.
"We are now starting to work out the details together with our American colleagues," Ushakov added.
"Next week has been set as a target date."
Ushakov also said that the venue for the meeting "has been agreed upon in principle" but did not elaborate on where it would be held.
The announcement comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow.
Witkoff proposed a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but Russia did not respond to that proposal, Ushakov said.
"The Russian side left this option completely without comment," he added.
Zelensky calls for Putin meeting to end war
The Witkoff visit came as Moscow-Washington tensions are running high – with Trump's deadline looming to impose fresh sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Trump said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved following an online row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, and that they were now "in the region."
Moscow then said that it was ending a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear-capable intermediate-range missiles, suggesting that it could deploy such weapons in response to what it alleged were similar US deployments within striking distance of Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged his allies to push for "regime change" in Moscow, on Thursday called for a face-to-face meeting with Putin to end the war.
"We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders," Zelensky wrote on social media.
"It is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be addressed," he added.
The Ukrainian leader said Thursday morning that he had planned to hold "several" conversations throughout the course of the day including with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as French and Italian officials.
"There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors," Zelensky added. "The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression."
