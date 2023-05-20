Biden reportedly makes big call on F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine war

Hiroshima, Japan - President Joe Biden plans to let Ukrainian pilots be trained on US F-16 fighter jets, a senior US government official said on the sidelines of the G7 summit that opened in Japan on Friday.

A decision on the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine is to follow at a later date, according to the official, in a decision greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Biden told the other G7 leaders the US would support the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16, the official said.

Zelensky has been calling on his supporters to provide fighter jets for months as Kyiv's forces seek to repel Moscow's ongoing war on Ukraine, but until recently, the US president had resisted.

He landed in Tokyo early Saturday morning and will participate in the summit, where the Kremlin's invasion is one of the key main topics being discussed.