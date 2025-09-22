Russia offers Trump deal for temporary nuclear arms limits

Moscow, Russia - Russia offered Monday to keep abiding by nuclear warhead limits agreed with the US once a key treaty expires, but only for one year and if Washington did the same.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. © Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP

The New START treaty, signed in 2010, limits the number of nuclear warheads each side can deploy and is the last major arms proliferation agreement between the two nuclear powers.

It is set to expire on February 5, 2026, and neither side has agreed to an extension.

"Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised meeting.

He said the measure was needed to prevent "a strategic arms race" with Washington.

"We believe that this measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or disrupt the existing balance of deterrence potentials," Putin added.