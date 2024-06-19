Russia says ball in US court after latest development in potential prisoner swap
Moscow, Russia - Russia said Wednesday it had presented its ideas for a prisoner swap to the US and was waiting for a response, days before it was set to put Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on trial.
Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which have been rejected as false by his family, employer and the White House.
President Vladimir Putin said in February that talks on a prisoner swap involving the journalist were under way, but the Kremlin has not given any details on the progress of the negotiations.
"The ball is in the court of the United States, we are waiting for them to respond to the ideas that were presented to them," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's state TASS news agency in an interview.
"They are well known to the relevant parts of the US administration. I understand that, perhaps, something in these ideas does not suit the Americans. That's their problem," he added.
"We consider our approaches to be fully justified, sensible, balanced. We expect that this is how they will view them."
Gershkovich is set to face a closed door trial in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on June 26 and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
US soldier jailed for making alleged death threats
The comments came as a court in Russia's far east jailed a US soldier for three years and nine months, allegedly for threatening to kill his girlfriend and stealing from her.
Gordon Black (34) was arrested last month in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while serving in South Korea.
The woman, named by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, accused Black of stealing some 10,000 rubles – $120 – from her and said she had been physically attacked.
Black pleaded "partially guilty" to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, Russian media reported. His lawyer intends to appeal the verdict.
Russia accused of using US citizens as bargaining chips
Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.
Among other US nationals detained in Russia is reporter Alsu Kurmasheva, a dual US-Russian national arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent". Her employers, the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, denounced the case against her as politically motivated.
Former US Marine Paul Whelan, in prison in Russia since 2018 and serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges, is also pushing to be included in any future exchange.
The Kremlin has signalled it is open to a deal on exchanging some of them if its conditions – which have not been made public – are met.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS