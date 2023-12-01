Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

Kazan, Russia - A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva – arrested for failing to register as a "foreign agent" – until February 5, her employer said.

Russian-American journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Alsu Kurmasheva is in custody in Kazan after she was accused of violating Russia's law on foreign agents. © REUTERS

Kurmasheva, who holds both Russian and American citizenship, was working for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) media outlet when she was detained by law enforcement officers in the Russian city of Kazan in October.



"A court in Kazan extended the detention of Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until February 5, 2024," RFE/RL reported on Friday.

She is the second US journalist to be arrested in Russia this year as Moscow wages war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, arrested on treason charges.

Kurmasheva, who lives in Prague with her husband and two children, was charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent."

Both she and Gershkovich deny the charges against them.