Trump and Zelensky strike friendly tone at latest White House talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump raised hopes of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia Monday as he gave President Volodymyr Zelensky a friendly welcome for high-stakes talks at the White House.

Donald Trump (r.) gave Volodymyr Zelensky a friendly welcome to the White House on Monday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The meeting is the first since an acrimonious row between the two men in the Oval Office in February, and comes just days after Trump held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Despite an apparent gulf over concessions that Trump has pushed Ukraine to make to Russia, the US leader said there was a "good chance" of ending the conflict sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He said he would be talking to Putin by telephone later Monday and hoped for a three-way meeting with the Kremlin leader and Zelensky.

"I think if everything works out well today we'll have a trilat, and I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that," said Trump, sitting in the Oval alongside Zelensky.

Zelensky, who came backed by a phalanx of top European leaders, praised Trump.

"Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war," he said.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and the European Commission and NATO were at the White House in a show of support for Ukraine, as Trump pushed Kyiv to give up Crimea and abandon its goals of joining NATO.

They were due to meet with Trump shortly.