Trump pushes for direct peace deal with Ukraine after inconclusive Putin meeting
Washington DC - President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his inconclusive summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying a direct peace agreement would end the war.
The White House and Kremlin leaders pointed to areas of agreement during their three hours of talks in Alaska, but offered no breakthrough on a ceasefire in the conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and caused widespread destruction in Ukraine.
"A great and very successful day in Alaska!" Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social platform hours after touching down in Washington.
"The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO."
He said it was determined by all that the best way to end the "horrific war... is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier he will go to Washington for a meeting with the US leader on Monday, which Trump confirmed would be held in the Oval Office.
"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump added, without specifying whether it would be a three-way meet. "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."
"We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia," Zelensky said in an earlier social media post. "Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this."
Meanwhile, the war rages on with Ukraine announcing that Russia had launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile during the night. Russia said it had taken two more villages in Ukraine.
Putin says "understanding" reached with Trump after Alaska summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke of an "understanding" reached with US counterpart Donald Trump, which he said could bring peace in Ukraine, without giving any details.
The leaders met for a highly anticipated summit in Alaska to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ways towards peace, but there was no apparent breakthrough deal.
"We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said at a joint press conference with Trump after their talks.
He said Moscow expected "that Kyiv and the European capitals will perceive all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles."
He also warned against "attempts to disrupt the emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigues."
Speaking about Ukraine, Putin said Russia was "sincerely interested in putting an end" to the conflict in Ukraine but called for Russia's "legitimate concerns" to be taken into account.
"I have said more than once that for Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security," Putin said.
He added that "a fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP