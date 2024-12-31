Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia advanced by almost 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 miles) in Ukraine in 2024, seven times more than in 2023, an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War showed Tuesday.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion Da Vinci take part shoot during a training exercise in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on December 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

The data highlights the pressure Ukraine faces as it enters 2025, with Moscow pouring resources into its nearly three-year invasion and uncertainty hanging over future US aid for Kyiv under a Donald Trump presidency.

Much of the Russian gains came in the autumn, as they took 610 square kilometers in October and 725 square kilometers in November. Those two months saw the Russians capture the most territory since March 2022, in the early weeks of the conflict.

Russia's advance slowed in December, coming to 465 square kilometers in the first 30 days of the month.

But it is already nearly four times bigger than in the same month of the previous year and two-and-a-half times more than in December 2022.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden's administration unveiled almost $6 billion in military and budget aid for Ukraine on Monday in a race to support Kyiv before Trump takes office in January.

The Republican has said he will end the conflict in "24 hours" once in power, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to give up all the land the Kremlin currently controls in exchange for peace.