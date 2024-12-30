Biden unveils billions more in aid for Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine , as Washington races to provide assistance before Donald Trump takes office in a matter of weeks.

Trump's November election victory – he has repeatedly criticized aid to Ukraine – cast doubt on the future of American support, creating a limited window for billions of dollars in already authorized assistance to be disbursed before his swearing-in next month.

Monday's aid includes a $1.25 billion military "drawdown package," which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from US stocks and send them quickly to the battlefield.

An additional $1.22 billion will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which military equipment is procured from the defense industry or partners.

"Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement.

The drawdowns from the defense department shelves will involve drones, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), optically guided missiles, anti-tank weapons systems, air-to-ground munitions, and spare parts, according to a separate statement from the US State Department.

Biden said his administration has now allocated all the Ukraine aid money appropriated by Congress in the spring of this year after arduous negotiations.

The president said he has ordered his administration to keep sending Ukraine as much military aid as possible, including older US equipment, and rushing it to the battlefield as Ukraine loses territory to the Russian troops that invaded in February 2022.

The Treasury Department meanwhile announced on Monday the disbursement of $3.4 billion in direct budgetary support for Ukraine, its final delivery of funds as part of the multi-billion dollar aid package passed earlier this year.

"Together with the security assistance America is providing Ukraine and Treasury's actions to further tighten sanctions on Russia's war machine, we will continue to do everything in our power to position Ukraine to achieve a just peace," Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.