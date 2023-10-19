US journalist with Radio Free Europe arrested in Russia

Moscow, Russia - Russian authorities have arrested an American journalist from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for having failed to register as a "foreign agent," according to the US broadcaster.

Radio Free Europe's Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva has been arrested and charged with failing to register as a "foreign agent." © via REUTERS

Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, potentially faces up to five years in prison, the radio station said in a statement late on Wednesday.



The editor has long reported for the broadcaster on ethnic minorities in the Russian republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, it said.

This is her second arrest. Kurmasheva, who lives with her family in Prague, had travelled to Russia in May because of a family emergency.

Shortly before her return flight on June 2, she was temporarily detained for the first time in the city of Kazan. At the time, she said authorities confiscated her passports and fined her for failing to register her US passport in Russia.

Kurmasheva had been waiting for her passports to be returned when the new charge of failing to register was announced and she was detained again.