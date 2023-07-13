Russian trans activist arrested for treason as lawmakers pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Oryol, Russia - Russia 's security service said Thursday it had arrested a trans rights activist accused of "high treason" for supporting Ukraine, as lawmakers backed a bill banning gender transitions.

A Russian trans rights activist has been arrested for high treason after allegedly giving financial support to Ukraine's armed forces. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Authorities "stopped the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, resident of the Oryol region, involved in high treason for providing financial aid to the armed forces of Ukraine", the FSB security service said in a statement.



In a video of the arrest made by the FSB and shared by Russian state media, the suspect is seen being pinned against a wall by armed men in fatigues.

The suspect is heard calling out for help, before being handcuffed and bundled into a van.

According to the FSB, the detainee was a trans man working for rights monitoring group OVD-Info. The person was accused of arranging transfers of money to organizations in Ukraine "in order to finance" the Ukrainian army.

The crime of high treason is punishable with life imprisonment in Russia.